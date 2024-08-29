Dinosaur Blue Game Blaster Gun With Soft Foam Darts & Targets

Fun for Kids: Dinosaur guns are perfect for children to enjoy with friends or family. Engaging in target shooting promotes teamwork and provides hours of entertainment.

Light and Sound Functions: Features cool light effects and sound functions to enhance the excitement and create an unforgettable gaming experience for kids.

Target Practice: Includes three cartoon dinosaur target stands to capture children's attention. Aims to improve their shooting skills through repetitive practice.

Soft & Reusable Bullets: Made from EVA foam, the bullets are soft and safe, minimizing the risk of harm. Two types of soft bullets are available: suction bullets and hollow bullets, suitable for various shooting activities.

Electric Mode: While the foam blaster itself does not require batteries for shooting, it can be equipped with AA batteries to power the light and sound functions.

Installation: Use a screwdriver to open the bottom cover of the dinosaur gun and insert 2 AA batteries (batteries not included in the package).

This toy is designed to be engaging and safe, offering both fun and skill development for young players.