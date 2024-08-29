TV Wall Bracket 360 Degrees Rotate, Swivels and Tilts 26 32 40 42 Inch Sony LG

This versatile TV wall bracket offers a complete range of motion, including 360-degree rotation, tilt, and swivel, allowing you to position your TV perfectly for optimal viewing angles. It is designed to fit TVs between 10 and 42 inches, making it compatible with many TV models, including Sony, LG, and more.

Key Features:

Rotation: 360-degree rotation for full flexibility.

Tilt and Swivel: Allows for precise positioning and angling of the TV for better viewing.

Material: Made of durable cold-rolled steel sheets, ensuring longevity and stability.

VESA Compatibility: Compatible with VESA mounting standards.

Load Capacity: Can support TVs up to 35kg.

Hole Spacing: 200 x 200 mm for easy installation.

Size Compatibility: Suitable for TV sizes ranging from 10 to 42 inches.

Accessories: Comes with fittings for easy installation.

This TV wall bracket is ideal for those who need maximum adjustability for their television while ensuring a sturdy and secure mount.