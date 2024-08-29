Coosmo Walking Dinosaur Mechanical Spray Electric Toy Fire Breathing Water Spray Dragon

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The Coosmo Walking Dinosaur is a mechanical toy that combines fun and excitement with its fire-breathing and water-spraying features. Designed to captivate children's imaginations, this electric dinosaur toy is perfect for playtime adventures. Details: Brand: Hirix Animal Theme: Dinosaur Material: Silicone, Plastic, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Number of Pieces: 1 Age Range: Suitable for kids Features: Walking Action: Moves forward, providing dynamic play experiences. Fire-Breathing Effect: Simulates a dragon's fire-breathing for thrilling pretend play. Water Spray Function: Adds an extra layer of fun with water-spraying capabilities. Electric Mechanism: Powered for continuous entertainment and interaction. This toy combines imaginative play with interactive features, making it an engaging addition to any child's toy collection.

