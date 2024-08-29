Wireless Headphones Earphones Mini In-Ear Pods For iPhone Android Bluetooth 5.3

Product Features

Chip: Jerry 6983D2

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Speaker Size: φ13mm

Headphone Battery Capacity: 40mAh

Charging Case Capacity: 800mAh

Transmission Distance: >10m

Talk Time: 4 hours

Play Time: 4 hours

Charging Time: 1~2 hours

Headphone Charging Time: 1 hour

Operation: Touch

Support System: All Bluetooth-enabled devices and mobile phones

Product Color: Black

Additional Features

Bluetooth 5.3 & Single/Twin Mode: Experience seamless connectivity with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. The earbuds can be used individually or together, allowing flexibility depending on whether you want to enjoy immersive sound or stay aware of your surroundings.

High Battery Life: Enjoy up to 4 hours of listening time on a single charge. The charging case, equipped with a 18650 lithium battery, also doubles as a power bank to charge your phone in emergencies.

One-Key Control: Designed for comfort and stability, the ergonomic semi-in-ear design ensures a secure fit. Physical buttons on the headphones allow easy control of songs, calls, and Siri activation—ideal for workouts, home office use, or running.

Fashionable and Stylish Design: The unique mirror finish adds a touch of sophistication. The LED display on the charging case shows the battery level, and the compact design makes it easy to carry while traveling or on the go.