Marketplace.
Wireless Headphones Earphones Mini In-Ear Pods For iPhone Android Bluetooth 5.3

Wireless Headphones Earphones Mini In-Ear Pods For iPhone Android Bluetooth 5.3

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.99

£8.99/each

Wireless Headphones Earphones Mini In-Ear Pods For iPhone Android Bluetooth 5.3
Product FeaturesChip: Jerry 6983D2Bluetooth Version: 5.3Speaker Size: φ13mmHeadphone Battery Capacity: 40mAhCharging Case Capacity: 800mAhTransmission Distance: >10mTalk Time: 4 hoursPlay Time: 4 hoursCharging Time: 1~2 hoursHeadphone Charging Time: 1 hourOperation: TouchSupport System: All Bluetooth-enabled devices and mobile phonesProduct Color: BlackAdditional FeaturesBluetooth 5.3 & Single/Twin Mode: Experience seamless connectivity with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. The earbuds can be used individually or together, allowing flexibility depending on whether you want to enjoy immersive sound or stay aware of your surroundings.High Battery Life: Enjoy up to 4 hours of listening time on a single charge. The charging case, equipped with a 18650 lithium battery, also doubles as a power bank to charge your phone in emergencies.One-Key Control: Designed for comfort and stability, the ergonomic semi-in-ear design ensures a secure fit. Physical buttons on the headphones allow easy control of songs, calls, and Siri activation—ideal for workouts, home office use, or running.Fashionable and Stylish Design: The unique mirror finish adds a touch of sophistication. The LED display on the charging case shows the battery level, and the compact design makes it easy to carry while traveling or on the go.

View all Audio, Speakers & Headphones

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here