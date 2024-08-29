Fayton 8FT Large Family Paddling Pool Easy Se

Make the most of summer with the Fayton 8ft/10ft Easy Set Pool, designed for quick setup and family fun in the sun.

Key Features:

Water Capacity:

10ft Pool: Holds up to 3,854 litres (1,018 gallons) of water.

8ft Pool: Holds up to 2,100 litres of water (2.44m x 0.66m).

Strong Frame: Constructed with 3 separate layers of heavy-duty PVC laminated to an inner polyester mesh for durability and extra reinforcement.

Easy Setup: Ready for water in just 10 minutes! Inflate the top ring and let the pool rise as you fill it with water—no tools required.

Durable & Convenient: Triple-layered sidewalls and a built-in drain plug for hassle-free emptying and cleanup.

Portable: The 10ft version fits in most cars for easy transport.

Dimensions:

10ft Pool: 305L x 305W x 76H cm

8ft Pool: 2.44m x 0.66m

A perfect pool to cool off with family and friends in no time!