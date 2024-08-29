Inflatable Outdoor Sprinkler Pad

The Extra Large Kids Sprinkler (66" Diameter Splash Pad) is the perfect outdoor toy for kids, families, and even pets, offering endless water fun during hot summer days.

Key Features:

Extra Large Size: The 66" diameter splash pad is spacious enough for kids to jump, slide, and even lie down while playing with family and friends.

Perfect for Toddlers: The colorful sea animal pattern on the mat offers a fun and educational water play experience, bringing the sea park to your backyard.

Fun & Learning: This vivid and colorful splash mat helps kids learn about different sea animals while having fun.

Easy Setup: Simply connect the water intake valve to a standard garden hose and adjust the water pressure to control the spray height. Avoid prolonged use of high-pressure hoses to prevent bursting.

Safe Materials: Made from environmentally friendly, non-toxic PVC material that is BPA and phthalates free, ensuring safe play for kids.

This sprinkler pad is an excellent way to beat the heat and enjoy memorable summer fun with loved ones!