TOY FD BABY BEAR NEUTRAL

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Chicco First Dreams Baby Bear Plush is a soft teddy bear for your baby to cuddle, which also features a projector that produces spectacular light effects and relaxing melodies to soothe them to sleep. This cute Baby Bear plush is equipped with 3 light effects for different levels of relaxation, push its belly and get night projection with magical atmosphere, relaxing soft projection and night light for reassuring your baby in the dark. The light automatically changes colour to create magical effects in the room, accompanied by 30 minutes of Classical, Jazz, Soft Rock, Modern, New Age and Nature Sounds to help them relax for a great night's sleep. The bear is machine washable and suitable from birth. Requires 3 x AAA 1.5V batteries (not included).

The Chicco First Dreams Baby Bear Plush is a soft teddy bear for your baby to cuddle, which also features a projector that produces spectacular light effects and relaxing melodies to soothe them to sleep. This cute Baby Bear plush is equipped with 3 light effects for different levels of relaxation, push its belly and get night projection with magical atmosphere, relaxing soft projection and night light for reassuring your baby in the dark. The light automatically changes colour to create magical effects in the room, accompanied by 30 minutes of Classical, Jazz, Soft Rock, Modern, New Age and Nature Sounds to help them relax for a great night's sleep. The bear is machine washable and suitable from birth. Requires 3 x AAA 1.5V batteries (not included).

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.