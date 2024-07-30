Chicco EasyFit Black Night

The Chicco EasyFit is the baby carrier that's perfect for your baby. Simple to use, this carrier has been designed to wear like a t-shirt and is suitable for use from birth to 9kg, featuring 4 different positions to place your little one at various stages in their early development. It features an ergonomic design and is safe for hips, ensuring their legs are kept in the correct M position. It's easy to fit and adjust for either mum or dad to wear, always keeping your baby comfortable in the correct position. Requires a hand wash with cold water for easy cleaning and is foldable for easy storage. Certified as safe by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute (IHDI).