TXP30PET Bagless Upright Vac

Providing an efficient clean-up throughout the home, this Tower TXP30PET pet upright upright vacuum cleaner features cyclonic suction technology to provide an enhanced vacuuming performance. The 750W motor uses 100W of suction power to easily retrieve unwanted dust and dirt, storing it in the large 2.5 litre detachable compartment until it requires emptying. The HEPA filtration system traps a larger number of small particles compared to other vacuum cleaners, giving you better and more thorough cleaning results throughout your home. The 6 metre cord length offers extra reach, leaving you free to vacuum around a number of rooms without the need to constantly change to other wall sockets. Complete with a 2-in-1 crevice tool and floor brush, you can tackle cleaning in harder to reach areas without hassle, while the additional pet turbo brush removes embedded pet hair for a deeper clean in your home.