Hisense 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - 43A6NTUK

Step into the future of entertainment with 4K Ultra HD! Offering four times the resolution of traditional HD, this cutting-edge technology brings your favourite content to life with remarkable clarity and detail. From blockbuster movies to immersive gaming experiences, 4K Ultra HD delivers stunning visuals that will captivate your senses. Say goodbye to blurry images and hello to crystal-clear picture quality that's truly breathtaking. Discover the power of VIDAA OS on Hisense Smart TVs, designed to elevate your viewing experience. With voice control, effortlessly manage your TV using a Bluetooth-enabled remote to adjust volume, change channels, launch apps, or search for content. Universal search saves you time by finding content across all partner apps instantly. The RemoteNOW app turns your phone into a versatile remote, allowing you to control your TV, view images, and play slideshows or videos without interrupting your current viewing. VIDAA OS provides personalised, intuitive access to top streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, DSTV, and Showmax, curating content just for you. Enjoy a smarter, more tailored entertainment experience with VIDAA OS. The Quad Core 4K Processor in your Hisense TVs is designed to deliver superior performance and exceptional picture quality. This advanced processor enhances every aspect of the viewing experience by providing faster processing speeds and smoother multitasking capabilities. It effectively upscales lower-resolution content to near-4K quality, ensuring that everything you watch appears sharper and more detailed. Additionally, it optimises colour accuracy and contrast, resulting in more vibrant and lifelike images. Experience gaming like never before with Auto Low Latency Mode. This innovative feature automatically optimises the TV's latency settings, ensuring a lag-free and uninterrupted gaming session. Seamlessly switch between gaming, karaoke, video conferencing, and more, with ALLM adapting to your source's requirements for the ultimate experience.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)