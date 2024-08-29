Hisense 40 inch QLED Full 1080 HD Smart TV - 40A5NQTUK

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Dolby Atmos revolutionises audio experiences by creating a multidimensional sound environment, with sound moving around and above the listener, delivering an immersive and lifelike audio experience. Its ability to reproduce every sound with precision and clarity makes it highly desirable for those seeking unparalleled immersion and realism in their entertainment. Level up your gaming experience with Hisense TV's Game Mode. Designed to boost your chances of scoring legendary wins, Game Mode significantly reduces input lag to as little as 16ms. This means faster response times and more accurate gameplay, giving you a competitive edge. With Hisense TV's Game Mode, enjoy smoother, more responsive gaming that enhances your performance and brings your virtual adventures to life.

Dolby Atmos revolutionises audio experiences by creating a multidimensional sound environment, with sound moving around and above the listener, delivering an immersive and lifelike audio experience. Its ability to reproduce every sound with precision and clarity makes it highly desirable for those seeking unparalleled immersion and realism in their entertainment. Level up your gaming experience with Hisense TV's Game Mode. Designed to boost your chances of scoring legendary wins, Game Mode significantly reduces input lag to as little as 16ms. This means faster response times and more accurate gameplay, giving you a competitive edge. With Hisense TV's Game Mode, enjoy smoother, more responsive gaming that enhances your performance and brings your virtual adventures to life.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.