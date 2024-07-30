Marketplace.
LG 32" HDR HD Ready Smart TV - 32LQ630B6LA

LG 32" HDR HD Ready Smart TV - 32LQ630B6LA
Your viewing experience will be on point when watching the LG 32LQ630B6LA 32 inch LED Smart Television. The latest technologies combine to create immersive output on a compact scale, with a size that's perfect for bedrooms and small living areas. The two-pole TV stand supports the set at either side and it can be wall-mounted, with a small ceramic black frame finish on the screen. The full HD resolution is powered by a quad core processor, which contains a dynamic colour enhancer to enrich images. The processor is equally adept at upscaling, with reproduction in real time, and can deliver high dynamic range in multi formats. Active HDR refines the colour gamut and boosts brightness levels, from the direct backlighting system with LEDs positioned behind the screen. Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) is also supported and remasters the light displays of live broadcasts as they change, without requiring dynamic metadata. Sound is provided by two channel down-firing speakers, with a virtual surround system that creates dimensions that come from all directions. Dolby Audio is compatible for theatre-quality processing, with LG Sound Sync on hand to wirelessly connect an additional soundbar, if required, through Bluetooth. The webOS operating system is prevalent all through LG televisions and provides easy access to sound and picture modes, plus video streaming services.

