Hisense 65" 4K QLED Smart TV - 65E7NQTUK

Step into the future of entertainment with 4K Ultra HD! Offering four times the resolution of traditional HD, this cutting-edge technology brings your favourite content to life with remarkable clarity and detail. From blockbuster movies to immersive gaming experiences, 4K Ultra HD delivers stunning visuals that will captivate your senses. Say goodbye to blurry images and hello to crystal-clear picture quality that's truly breathtaking. Discover the power of VIDAA OS on Hisense Smart TVs, designed to elevate your viewing experience. With voice control, effortlessly manage your TV using a Bluetooth-enabled remote to adjust volume, change channels, launch apps, or search for content. Universal search saves you time by finding content across all partner apps instantly. The RemoteNOW app turns your phone into a versatile remote, allowing you to control your TV, view images, and play slideshows or videos without interrupting your current viewing. VIDAA OS provides personalised, intuitive access to top streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, DSTV, and Showmax, curating content just for you. Enjoy a smarter, more tailored entertainment experience with VIDAA OS. Full Array Local Dimming with Quantum Dot Colour in Hisense TVs combines two advanced display technologies to enhance picture quality. Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) involves a grid of LEDs behind the screen, which can be individually dimmed or brightened to create deeper blacks and more vibrant whites, improving contrast and detail in darker scenes. Quantum Dot Colour technology enhances this further by using quantum dots to produce a broader colour spectrum and more accurate colours. When integrated into Hisense TVs, these technologies deliver stunningly realistic images with rich colours, exceptional contrast, and improved brightness, making for an immersive viewing experience that brings content to life with remarkable clarity and vibrancy.