Marketplace.
image 1 of Hisense 85" 4K QLED Smart TV - 85E7NQTUK
image 1 of Hisense 85" 4K QLED Smart TV - 85E7NQTUKimage 2 of Hisense 85" 4K QLED Smart TV - 85E7NQTUKimage 3 of Hisense 85" 4K QLED Smart TV - 85E7NQTUKimage 4 of Hisense 85" 4K QLED Smart TV - 85E7NQTUKimage 5 of Hisense 85" 4K QLED Smart TV - 85E7NQTUK

Hisense 85" 4K QLED Smart TV - 85E7NQTUK

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost
Product data sheet

£1,699.00

£1,699.00/each

Hisense 85" 4K QLED Smart TV - 85E7NQTUK
Step into the future of entertainment with 4K Ultra HD! Offering four times the resolution of traditional HD, this cutting-edge technology brings your favourite content to life with remarkable clarity and detail. From blockbuster movies to immersive gaming experiences, 4K Ultra HD delivers stunning visuals that will captivate your senses. Say goodbye to blurry images and hello to crystal-clear picture quality that's truly breathtaking. Discover the power of VIDAA OS on Hisense Smart TVs, designed to elevate your viewing experience. With voice control, effortlessly manage your TV using a Bluetooth-enabled remote to adjust volume, change channels, launch apps, or search for content. Universal search saves you time by finding content across all partner apps instantly. The RemoteNOW app turns your phone into a versatile remote, allowing you to control your TV, view images, and play slideshows or videos without interrupting your current viewing. VIDAA OS provides personalised, intuitive access to top streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, DSTV, and Showmax, curating content just for you. Enjoy a smarter, more tailored entertainment experience with VIDAA OS. Full Array Local Dimming with Quantum Dot Colour in Hisense TVs combines two advanced display technologies to enhance picture quality. Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) involves a grid of LEDs behind the screen, which can be individually dimmed or brightened to create deeper blacks and more vibrant whites, improving contrast and detail in darker scenes. Quantum Dot Colour technology enhances this further by using quantum dots to produce a broader colour spectrum and more accurate colours. When integrated into Hisense TVs, these technologies deliver stunningly realistic images with rich colours, exceptional contrast, and improved brightness, making for an immersive viewing experience that brings content to life with remarkable clarity and vibrancy.

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here