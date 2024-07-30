Hisense 55" 4K QLED Smart TV - 55A7NQTUK

Step into the future of entertainment with 4K Ultra HD! Offering four times the resolution of traditional HD, this cutting-edge technology brings your favourite content to life with remarkable clarity and detail. From blockbuster movies to immersive gaming experiences, 4K Ultra HD delivers stunning visuals that will captivate your senses. Say goodbye to blurry images and hello to crystal-clear picture quality that's truly breathtaking. Discover the power of VIDAA OS on Hisense Smart TVs, designed to elevate your viewing experience. With voice control, effortlessly manage your TV using a Bluetooth-enabled remote to adjust volume, change channels, launch apps, or search for content. Universal search saves you time by finding content across all partner apps instantly. The RemoteNOW app turns your phone into a versatile remote, allowing you to control your TV, view images, and play slideshows or videos without interrupting your current viewing. VIDAA OS provides personalised, intuitive access to top streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, DSTV, and Showmax, curating content just for you. Enjoy a smarter, more tailored entertainment experience with VIDAA OS. Dolby Atmos revolutionises audio experiences by creating a multidimensional sound environment, with sound moving around and above the listener, delivering an immersive and lifelike audio experience. Its ability to reproduce every sound with precision and clarity makes it highly desirable for those seeking unparalleled immersion and realism in their entertainment.