LG 50 inch 4K NanoCell Smart TV - 50NANO81T6A

Experience the unparalleled picture precision and natural, pure colour reproduction of LG NanoCell technology. Immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals delivered in stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, allowing you to lose yourself in every scene with vivid detail and lifelike colours. Let LG NanoCell technology elevate your viewing experience, delivering unrivalled clarity and vibrant hues for an immersive entertainment experience like no other.Experience optimized picture and sound with LG's smart a5 AI Processor, the TV's intelligent core. Enjoy features like 4K Upscaling for crisp images and AI Brightness Control, which dynamically adjusts brightness based on ambient light for optimal viewing. Additionally, AI Sound Pro enhances stereo sound, transforming it into an immersive virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound experience.Immerse yourself in the LG Smart webOS Platform, an intuitive smart system offering premium streaming services like Freeview Play, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney, and more. Easily navigate through a vast array of content with seamless browsing and searching capabilities. With AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, effortlessly mirror content from your smartphone to the TV. Control the smart platform effortlessly with the LG Magic Remote or hands-free voice control. Plus, with LG's webOS Renew programme, enjoy seamless upgrades to ensure your TV stays current with the latest features. Elevate your entertainment with LG TV's and access a world of content right at your fingertips.