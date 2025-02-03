LG 65 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - OLED65C46LA

Introducing the advanced 9 processor, featuring the super-intelligent 9 AI Processor: the powerhouse behind the TV. This cutting-edge processor harnesses the advanced technology found in our top OLED TVs, delivering premium picture and sound quality. With AI Super Upscaling, enjoy sharp, detailed pictures, while AI Sound Pro ensures immersive audio for an unparalleled entertainment experience. Let the 9 processor optimise every aspect of your viewing experience, bringing your favourite content to life with stunning clarity and lifelike sound. Experience the pinnacle of TV technology with LG SELF-LIT OLED technology. Unlike traditional TVs, LG OLEDs feature self-lit pixels that deliver perfect contrast, 100% colour accuracy and volume, and incredibly sharp details, resulting in an astonishing viewing experience. With LG OLED, enjoy uncompromised picture quality from any angle, ensuring everyone in the room can indulge in the same stunning images, regardless of their seating position. Experience smoother, tear-free gaming and video playback with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), a game-changing feature that dynamically adjusts the refresh rate of your display to match the frame rate of your content. Say goodbye to screen tearing and stuttering, as VRR ensures that every frame is displayed with flawless precision, delivering a seamless and immersive viewing experience. Whether you're gaming on the latest console, streaming high-definition video, or enjoying fast-paced action sequences, VRR optimises your display's performance for unparalleled smoothness and responsiveness. Elevate your entertainment experience with VRR the key to unlocking fluid and tear-free visuals.

