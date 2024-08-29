LG 55 inch 4K OLED Smart TV - OLED55G46LS

Exclusive to select LG OLED TVs including the G4, the new a11 AI Processor is tailored for OLED technology, delivering unmatched picture and sound quality. This is the most advanced processor ever made for an LG TV, intuitively delivering image enhancement through AI Super Upscaling and emotional precision through AI Director Processing. It will also upscale audio for a more cinematic experience, whilst also ensuring every word is clear through AI Voice Remastering. Brightness Booster Max & OLED - LG self-lit OLED is the pinnacle of TV technology. All of the screen's pixels are self-lit allowing for perfect contrast, 100% colour accuracy and volume, and the sharpest pixel-perfect details, creating the ultimate viewing experience. LG OLED enables uncompromised picture quality at any viewing angle so everyone in the room can enjoy the same stunning images regardless of where they sit. Slim Design with elegant stand - LG OLED G4 has a slim design with elegant stand, and will complement any living space. Furthermore, the G4 features the class-leading One Wall design, which offers an ultra slim profile and optional built-in flush fit wall mount, providing understated elegance to any space, merging seamlessly into your environment while making a bold statement and powerful focal point.