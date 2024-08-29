LG 55 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - OLED55C46LA

Introducing the advanced 9 processor, featuring the super-intelligent 9 AI Processor: the powerhouse behind the TV. This cutting-edge processor harnesses the advanced technology found in our top OLED TVs, delivering premium picture and sound quality. With AI Super Upscaling, enjoy sharp, detailed pictures, while AI Sound Pro ensures immersive audio for an unparalleled entertainment experience. Let the 9 processor optimise every aspect of your viewing experience, bringing your favourite content to life with stunning clarity and lifelike sound. Experience the pinnacle of TV technology with LG SELF-LIT OLED technology. Unlike traditional TVs, LG OLEDs feature self-lit pixels that deliver perfect contrast, 100% colour accuracy and volume, and incredibly sharp details, resulting in an astonishing viewing experience. With LG OLED, enjoy uncompromised picture quality from any angle, ensuring everyone in the room can indulge in the same stunning images, regardless of their seating position. Benefit from LG's extensive expertise in OLED TV technology with OLED Care +. Backed by over 10 years of innovation, this includes a generous 5-year extended panel warranty and advanced OLED Care Technology. This ensures that your TV delivers optimal performance for years to come, providing you with peace of mind and a superior viewing experience.