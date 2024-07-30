LG 86" 4K MiniLED Smart TV - 86QNED91T6A

LG QNED MiniLED features Quantum Dot NanoCell colour technology, a ground-breaking innovation that delivers content that is bursting with richer and more accurate colours, with 100% colour volume displaying delicate differences in tone and colour spectrum never seen before in LCD TVs. LG QNED MiniLED TVs are lit by thousands of tiny LED lights leading to a perfectly balanced contrast in every picture on screen, with deep blacks and impressive brightness. Precision Dimming and Million Grey Scale provide enhanced images thanks to finer light control. LG QNED91T features the new a8 AI Processor, the brain of the TV. This intelligent processor uses some of the advanced technology found in our top OLED TVs, to ensure premium picture and sound quality, through AI Super Upscaling for sharp pictures, and AI Sound Pro for immersive audio. LG QNED91T features webOS, LG's smart platform which hosts a huge variety of the best streaming services including Freeview Play, NOW, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney plus and much more - while making browsing and searching for what to watch completely hassle-free.