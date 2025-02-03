TCL 40 inch Full HD Smart Android TV - 40S5400AK

Experience the future of entertainment with the TCL 40S5400AK 40" Full HD Smart TV. Elevate your home entertainment setup to new heights as you immerse yourself in vibrant Full HD visuals and seamless casting capabilities. This sleek and sophisticated TV brings together cutting-edge technology and sleek design to redefine your viewing experience. Enjoy the brilliance of Full HD 1080p resolution, which brings your favourite movies, shows, and games to life with stunning clarity and vivid colours. The built-in Chromecast feature lets you effortlessly stream content from your smartphone or tablet directly to the TV, transforming your living room into a dynamic multimedia hub. Equipped with a powerful Quad Core Processor, this TV ensures swift and smooth performance, allowing you to navigate through menus, launch apps, and switch between tasks with ease. Dive into a world of endless entertainment possibilities with Android TV, offering a wide array of apps, games, and streaming services to cater to your every mood and interest. Upgrade your home entertainment setup with the TCL 40S5400AK 40" Full HD Smart TV. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals, seamless connectivity, and intuitive controls for a truly immersive and captivating entertainment experience.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)