TCL 32 inch Full HD HDR Smart Android TV - 32S5400AFK

The TCL 32S5400AFK is a sleek and versatile 32 inch LED television that seamlessly combines advanced technology with a compact design, making it a perfect addition to any living space. With its HD resolution, the TV delivers sharp and vibrant visuals, bringing your favorite movies, shows, and content to life with impressive clarity and detail. The TV boasts a user-friendly interface that provides easy access to a wide range of streaming platforms and apps, allowing you to enjoy endless entertainment options. Whether you're into streaming the latest TV series, watching viral videos, or playing games, the TCL 32S5400AFK offers a smooth and immersive experience. Equipped with multiple HDMI and USB ports, this television offers convenient connectivity for your various devices. Whether you want to connect your gaming console, Blu-ray player, soundbar, or USB storage, the TV provides versatile options to enhance your entertainment setup.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)