OHS Metal Wire Dish Cutlery Drainer Kitchen Organiser - Black

This essential kitchen accessory is designed to make your dish drying experience effortless and efficient. Crafted with durable wire construction, this dish drainer rack offers ample space for your dishes, glasses, and cutlery to air dry. Its compact design ensures it fits perfectly on your countertop, saving you valuable space in your kitchen. Size: L43 x W31 x D10cm.