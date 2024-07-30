Marketplace.
OHS 2 Pack Medium Cupboard Fridge Stackable Storage Tray Organiser, 32x21.5x8.5cm - Clear

£10.99

Store and keep your items fresh and organised with these storage fridge trays, hardwearing food storage containers. Base is clear to view contents easily, perfect to store cans of drink, fruit, or vegetables.Includes: 2x Medium Trays.
Space saving for the fridgePrevents contamination across different foodsEasy pull-out handle

