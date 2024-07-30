OHS Boucle Fleece Hairpin Foot Rest Dressing Table Vanity Stool Seat - Black

This boucle hairpin stool can be used as a dressing table stool, side table and footrest. Add a modern and decorative touch to your bedroom, home office or living room. Assembly: This item will be delivered in 5 parts, with screws to attach the 4 legs to the top. Size: H43 x L36cm.