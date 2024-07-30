OHS Boucle Stretch 2 Seater Sofa Cover Protector - Black

The elastic stretch boucle sofa cover is a stylish and practical addition to any living space. Crafted from luxurious boucle fabric, this cover not only enhances the aesthetic of your sofa with its chic texture and elegant appearance but also provides a snug fit thanks to its elastic stretch and tie design. Sofa covers offer numerous benefits, including protecting your furniture from spills, stains, and wear and tear, thereby extending its lifespan. Easy to install and remove, the cover is also machine washable, making it a convenient choice for maintaining a fresh and inviting home. Includes: 1 x Two Seater Sofa Cover (H145 x L185cm).