OHS 2 x Faux Fur Striped Patterned Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Grey

Enhance your home decor with the stripe faux fur cushion covers. These stylish covers feature a chic striped design, adding a modern touch to any room. The faux fur material is not only visually appealing but also provides a cosy and warm texture, perfect for creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. Ideal for adding a touch of elegance and comfort to your living space, these cushion covers are a perfect blend of style and warmth.