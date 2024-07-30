OHS Crushed Velvet Stretch 3 Seater Sofa Cover Protector - Silver

The elastic stretch crushed velvet sofa cover is the epitome of luxury and functionality, designed to elevate your home's decor with its lavish crushed velvet fabric. This cover adds a touch of elegance and opulence to your sofa, characterised by its rich texture and subtle sheen. Its elastic stretch design ensures a perfect, form-fitting cover that stays securely in place. The benefits of using sofa covers are numerous, including protecting your furniture from spills, stains, and general wear, which helps extend its lifespan. Additionally, the cover is easy to install, remove, and is machine washable, making it a practical solution for maintaining a sophisticated and pristine living space. Includes: 1 x Three Seater Sofa Cover (H190 x L230cm).