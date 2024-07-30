Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS 7 Tier Shoe Storage Shelf Stand Organiser Unit - Black
image 1 of OHS 7 Tier Shoe Storage Shelf Stand Organiser Unit - Blackimage 2 of OHS 7 Tier Shoe Storage Shelf Stand Organiser Unit - Blackimage 3 of OHS 7 Tier Shoe Storage Shelf Stand Organiser Unit - Blackimage 4 of OHS 7 Tier Shoe Storage Shelf Stand Organiser Unit - Blackimage 5 of OHS 7 Tier Shoe Storage Shelf Stand Organiser Unit - Black

OHS 7 Tier Shoe Storage Shelf Stand Organiser Unit - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.99

£8.99/each

OHS 7 Tier Shoe Storage Shelf Stand Organiser Unit - Black
Organise and tidy with our plain, 7 tier shoe rack, perfect to store all types of shoes. This item is a lightweight storage solution and has been crafted with a plastic frame and metal rods making this sturdy and durable.Size: H95 x W52 x D17cm.
Easily assembled without toolsSimple design to fit in any room7 tier shelving able to store up to 21 pairs of shoes

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here