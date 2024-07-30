Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS 2 x Wall Mounted Display Storage Floating Shelves, Medium - White
image 1 of OHS 2 x Wall Mounted Display Storage Floating Shelves, Medium - Whiteimage 2 of OHS 2 x Wall Mounted Display Storage Floating Shelves, Medium - Whiteimage 3 of OHS 2 x Wall Mounted Display Storage Floating Shelves, Medium - Whiteimage 4 of OHS 2 x Wall Mounted Display Storage Floating Shelves, Medium - White

OHS 2 x Wall Mounted Display Storage Floating Shelves, Medium - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.99

£9.99/each

OHS 2 x Wall Mounted Display Storage Floating Shelves, Medium - White
This set of 2 floating shelves are available in White or Grey, and are also available in two different sizes. Display them separately or together to create more space in any room. Easy to install, these shelves are perfect to organise and decorate your home.Includes: 2 x Floating Shelves (L40 x W20cm).
Quick and easy to installSimple design to fit all home decorsDurable and made to last

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here