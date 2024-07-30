Linen Fabric Sofa Bed Double 3 Seater Recliner Sofa 188cm

Dimensions and Capacity:

Sofa Bed Size: W 190 cm x D 50 cm x H 92 cm. When used as a sofa bed, it comfortably accommodates 2 adults with a width of 190 cm and depth of 110 cm. As a sofa, it can seat 3-4 people. The maximum weight capacity is 600 kg (1322 lbs).

Sturdy and Comfortable:

Material: The sofa bed features a linen fabric cover, which is both hard-wearing and stylish. It is filled with high-density sponge and springs, providing exceptional comfort whether you’re sitting or sleeping. The frame is constructed from wood with metal legs, ensuring durability and support up to 600 kg (1322 lbs).

Easy to Adjust and Assemble:

Conversion: The sofa easily converts between three positions—sitting, lounging, and sleeping (from sofa to bed)—with adjustments ranging from 90° to 180°. This flexibility allows for quick and effortless transformation. All assembly parts are included in the package, making it simple to assemble in just a few minutes.

Seating and Sleeping Capacity:

Sofa Usage: The sofa bed is 190 cm wide and 110 cm deep, suitable for 2 young guests to sleep on. As a lounge chair, it comfortably seats 3-4 people. Note that measurements may vary slightly depending on individual body types.

Multifunctional Use:

Versatility: This sofa bed supports up to 600 kg (1322 lbs), making it suitable for kids, adults, the elderly, or heavier individuals. It is versatile enough to be used as a sleeper, for watching TV, gaming, eating, or as a guest bed. Ideal for living rooms, offices, or other small spaces, the corner sofa easily converts into a bed.