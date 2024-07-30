Alivio Black 4L Portable Mini Fridge

Marketplace.
Compact & Portable:Capacity: Holds up to 6 x 330ml cans, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, camping, fishing, outdoors, commuting, makeup, cosmetics, skincare, travel, and more.Multiple Power Options:Versatility: Comes with an AC mains 220-240V power lead and a DC 12V power lead, allowing you to use the mini-fridge in various locations.Hot and Cold Functionality:Temperature Range: The thermoelectric system can cool up to 18°C below the ambient temperature or heat up to 60°C, making it versatile for keeping drinks cool or food warm.Sleek Design:Material & Design: Made from high-grade ABS plastic with a glass-finished high-quality door. Features an integrated easy-grab handle for portability.Super Quiet Operation:Performance: Equipped with a brush-less high-grade fan motor for quieter and more durable operation.Dimensions:Size: 17.4 x 23.3 x 24.1 cm

