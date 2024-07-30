Marketplace.
Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handle

Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handle
Adjustable & Detachable Handle:Length: Adjustable from 30-137cm.Convenience: Clean every corner without bending or kneeling, reducing physical strain.Powerful Performance:Motor: 25W, significantly more powerful than many 7-13W scrubbers.Benefits: Increases cleaning efficiency, saves time, and reduces pain in arms, knees, and back.Versatile Cleaning Tool:Uses: Ideal for deep cleaning hard-to-reach areas such as bathrooms, bathtubs, kitchens, floors, pools, walls, windows, tile grout, showers, cars, and furniture.Gift Idea:Perfect For: Ideal gift for loved ones including wives, mums, parents, sisters, teachers, and aunts.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here