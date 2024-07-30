Alivio App Controlled 350W Electric Portable Scooter

Features

Powerful Motor and Battery:

Motor: 350W brushless motor.

Speed: Max speed of 25 km/h.

Range: Up to 30 km on a full charge.

Lightweight and Foldable:

Weight: Only 13.5 kg.

Capacity: Supports a maximum load of up to 120 kg.

Foldability: Easy folding system allows for quick folding in just one second.

Smart and Simple Control:

App Integration: Control and configure via a smartphone app.

Display: Single button on the display for multiple modes.

Ease of Use: Intuitive and efficient control for a smart riding experience.

Sleek Design and Stability:

Material: Made from high-strength, lightweight aluminum alloy.

Design: Slim profile for optimal performance.

Shock Absorption: Front shock absorber system enhances driving stability.

Advanced Braking System:

Brakes: Electronic E-ABS brake combined with a rear disc brake.

Safety: Innovative double brake system includes electric front wheel brake and rear shock absorber brake for improved safety and shorter braking distances.

