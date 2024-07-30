Marketplace.
Alivio App Controlled 350W Electric Portable Scooter

FeaturesPowerful Motor and Battery:Motor: 350W brushless motor.Speed: Max speed of 25 km/h.Range: Up to 30 km on a full charge.Lightweight and Foldable:Weight: Only 13.5 kg.Capacity: Supports a maximum load of up to 120 kg.Foldability: Easy folding system allows for quick folding in just one second.Smart and Simple Control:App Integration: Control and configure via a smartphone app.Display: Single button on the display for multiple modes.Ease of Use: Intuitive and efficient control for a smart riding experience.Sleek Design and Stability:Material: Made from high-strength, lightweight aluminum alloy.Design: Slim profile for optimal performance.Shock Absorption: Front shock absorber system enhances driving stability.Advanced Braking System:Brakes: Electronic E-ABS brake combined with a rear disc brake.Safety: Innovative double brake system includes electric front wheel brake and rear shock absorber brake for improved safety and shorter braking distances.SpecificationsMotor Power: 350WMaximum Speed: 25 km/hMaximum Range: 30 kmWeight: 13.5 kgMaximum Load: 120 kgDimensions: Foldable design for portabilityBraking System: E-ABS + rear disc brake

