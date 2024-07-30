Lighting Painting Decoration led Lights Painting LED Illuminated Painting

Our LED decorative paintings blend artistic creativity with functionality, making them a versatile addition to your decor. These paintings serve as both artwork and lighting, offering a dynamic visual experience.

Description:

Size: 23.5 x 18.5 cm (9.25 x 7.3 inches)

Material: Plastic and Acrylic

Lamp Source: LED with 3 color options (White light, Natural light, Warm light)

Switch Type: USB Plug with a Dimmable Button

Suitable for: Bedroom, Living Room, Restaurant, Bar, Office, Coffee Shop, Cloth Shop, Hotel, and more

Features:

Adjustable LED Lights: Offers three color settings that can be adjusted to suit different moods and times of day.

Versatile Display Options: Can be mounted on the wall or used as a stand-alone piece, allowing for flexible placement.

Atmospheric Control: The image can be modified using switches to create various atmospheres and simulate different times of the day (morning, noon, dusk).

This LED decorative painting not only enhances the aesthetic of your space but also provides customizable lighting options, adding both beauty and functionality to your environment.