Marketplace.
image 1 of EMS Foot Massager
image 1 of EMS Foot Massagerimage 2 of EMS Foot Massagerimage 3 of EMS Foot Massager

EMS Foot Massager

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

EMS Foot Massager
Features:Relaxing Feet Massage:Equipped with 20 deep-kneading massage nodes that target acupuncture points, this foot massager helps relieve tension and improve circulation in your feet.User-Friendly Operation:Offers multiple massage modes and adjustable intensity levels. Easy to control with just a touch of a button, allowing for convenient operation with your toes.Safe and Secure:Includes intelligent controls and double overheat protection for safety. A built-in overheat protection chip maintains a safe and controlled temperature to prevent accidents.Comfortable Ergonomic Design:Features a specially-curved shape to accommodate different foot sizes, providing a comfortable and relaxing experience for stress reduction.Long-Lasting Peace of Mind:Comes with a 24-month warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and quality assurance.This foot massager combines advanced features and user-friendly design to offer a relaxing and secure massage experience. Ideal for relieving foot tension and stress while ensuring safety and comfort.

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here