Marketplace.
image 1 of Pink Quick push bubbles game console
image 1 of Pink Quick push bubbles game consoleimage 2 of Pink Quick push bubbles game consoleimage 3 of Pink Quick push bubbles game console

Pink Quick push bubbles game console

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.99

£12.99/each

Pink Quick push bubbles game console
Features:Four Modes:Breakthrough Mode: Challenges with increasing difficulty, enhancing finger and brain flexibility.Scoring Mode: Interactive gameplay for competitive fun with friends, family, or parent-child pairs.Memory Mode: Boosts memory skills, ideal for children and the elderly with cognitive decline.Multiplayer Mode: Perfect for parties and group activities, fostering a lively atmosphere.Stress Relief:Engages children and adults alike, improving logical thinking, reflexes, attention, and hand-eye coordination. Great for stress relief and mental stimulation.Applicable People:Suitable for children and the elderly to enhance finger dexterity, brain function, and memory. Also beneficial for adults to manage stress and unwind.Perfect Present:Compact and portable, making it an ideal gift for kids aged 6-12. Great for parties, birthdays, Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and other holidays.Package Content:Includes 1 X Push Game Console (batteries not included). Made from durable, thickened plastic with a smooth, drop-resistant surface.

View all Fidget Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here