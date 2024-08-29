Charles Bentley Odyssey Single Folding Camp Bed Heavy Duty Lightweight - Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Enhance your camping experience with the Odyssey Raised Camp Bed, your perfect companion for a restful night under the stars. This bed combines durability with convenience, featuring a lightweight aluminum frame and robust steel legs, ensuring stability and support up to 110kg. The PVC polyester fabric is both waterproof and tear-resistant, providing a comfortable and secure sleeping surface. Ideal for camping, festivals, or as an extra guest bed at home, it folds away easily into its carry case for effortless transportation and storage. Sleep elevated from cold grounds and away from dirt and insects with this sturdy, portable camp bed.

