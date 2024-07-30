Charles Bentley 8ft x 10ft Metal Garden Storage Outdoor Shed Zinc Frame Grey

Introducing our expansive 8ft x 10ft Metal Garden Shed, a robust solution for all your outdoor storage needs. Whether you're looking to safeguard lawn mowers, power tools, bicycles, or outdoor furniture, this shed's durable metal construction and steel framework offer lasting protection. Featuring two sliding doors for convenient access, lockable doors for security, and four ventilation vents, it ensures your belongings are secure yet easily reachable. This dark grey shed with a beige trim is not only rust, fire, and rodent resistant but also comes with a foundation kit. This kit enables you to lay down your choice of flooring, such as wooden boards or concrete slabs, creating a solid and secure base. Available in various colors, it's the perfect addition to any garden, offering practicality without compromising on style.