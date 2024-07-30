Charles Bentley Plastic Storage Shed 4.4ft x 3.4ft Grey Small Roof Outdoor Tall

Elevate your garden's functionality with our 4.4ft x 3.4ft garden storage shed, the perfect choice for organizing and securing your garden and DIY essentials. Constructed from high-quality, durable plastic, this shed offers a robust solution for storing items like lawn mowers, power tools, and small garden furniture. Designed with a large front door for easy access and a side window for natural light, it features built-in vents and UV protection to keep your belongings safe from weathering. Waterproof and maintenance-free, it's the ideal storage solution that blends seamlessly into any outdoor space with its sleek grey finish.