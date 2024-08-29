Charles Bentley 30L Retro Steel Waste Rubbish Kitchen Pedal Bin Light Grey

Introduce a touch of retro elegance to your kitchen with this 30-litre pedal bin. Its light grey finish offers a fresh look while blending seamlessly into various decor styles. The bin is crafted from 35mm powder-coated galvanized steel, ensuring durability and ease of cleaning. This practical and functional kitchen bin includes a removable plastic inner bucket that simplifies trash disposal and minimizes bag exposure, enhancing both hygiene and ease of use. Perfect for those who value both style and practicality in their kitchen essentials.