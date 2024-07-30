Marketplace.
Charles Bentley 30L Steel Square Retro Kitchen Pedal Waste Bin Light Grey

Elevate your kitchen with this stylish 30-litre steel pedal bin, designed for both durability and ease of use. Its robust powder-coated galvanized steel body ensures longevity, while the retro style adds a unique charm to your kitchen decor. Equipped with convenient side and lid handles, this bin simplifies waste disposal, allowing for easy lifting of the inner bucket without getting your hands dirty. The pedal mechanism provides a hygienic solution to trash disposal by eliminating the need to touch the bin lid. Finished in a versatile light grey, this pedal bin not only serves its function but also complements a wide range of kitchen interiors, making it a perfect addition to the heart of your home. The combination of practical functionality and aesthetic appeal ensures that this bin is not merely a utility item but a part of your kitchen's charm.
30L capacity ideal for everyday usePedal-operated for hands-free accessRetro design enhances kitchen aesthetics

