Charles Bentley 60L Double Compartment Grey Kitchen Bin Rubbish Waste Pedal Bin

Discover Charles Bentley's 60L Kitchen Bin, masterfully blending historical craftsmanship with modern utility to enhance your kitchen's functionality and aesthetic. Featuring a matte grey dual-bin design, this item offers two 30-litre compartments, each equipped with its own pedal and soft-close lid to facilitate effortless recycling and waste disposal. Crafted from durable stainless steel and accented with a subtle grey finish, this bin integrates seamlessly into any contemporary kitchen setting. Designed for both ease of use and style, this bin features removable inner buckets with handles for convenient disposal and cleaning. The lightweight construction and side handles ensure easy mobility around your kitchen. Enhance your home with Charles Bentley's dedication to quality and an eye for the refined details that make all the difference in daily tasks.