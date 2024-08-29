Bath Spaghetti - 100% Natural and Vegan Body Wash

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

100% natural, vegan Bath Spaghetti in plastic-free, recyclable packaging. Make bathtime more fun with our Bath Spaghetti! Jam-packed with skin-loving Shea butter, olive oil and coconut oil, Bath Spaghetti makes a fun gift that's also good for you! The zesty scent comes from 100% natural orange and grapefruit essential oils, and the product contains no artificial colours or fragrance. Simply take a pinch of Bath Spaghetti and rub into wet skin for a bath or showertime treat. A perfect plastic-free, natural, vegan, sustainable eco-friendly gift. Each can contains approx 95g of Bath Spaghetti. Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, Aqua, Shea butter, Grapefruit peel oil contains limonene, Orange oil contains limonene, Paprika fruit powder.

100% natural, vegan Bath Spaghetti in plastic-free, recyclable packaging. Make bathtime more fun with our Bath Spaghetti! Jam-packed with skin-loving Shea butter, olive oil and coconut oil, Bath Spaghetti makes a fun gift that's also good for you! The zesty scent comes from 100% natural orange and grapefruit essential oils, and the product contains no artificial colours or fragrance. Simply take a pinch of Bath Spaghetti and rub into wet skin for a bath or showertime treat. A perfect plastic-free, natural, vegan, sustainable eco-friendly gift. Each can contains approx 95g of Bath Spaghetti. Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, Aqua, Shea butter, Grapefruit peel oil contains limonene, Orange oil contains limonene, Paprika fruit powder.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.