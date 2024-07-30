Charcoal Soap Detox Bar 100% Natural Vegan

A bar of 100% natural soap, made with activated charcoal. Totally plastic-free.

This cool charcoal detox bar contains toxin-absorbing activated charcoal, rosemary and lime - so it not only looks good and does good, but smells amazing, too.

The paper packaging is secured with biodegradable clear stickers. No plastic. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries.

Bar 95g minimum.

Contains: Sodium olivate (olive oil), Sodium cocoate (coconut oil), Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii butter (shea butter), Rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) essential oil contains limonene, Citrus aurantifolia (lime) essential oil contains citral, limonene, Charcoal powder.