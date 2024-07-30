Natural Deodorant Balm - Lavender & Bergamot

A natural, vegan, aluminium-free deodorant balm with a soothing lavender and bergamot scent.

Unlike many deodorant balms, ours is bicarb-free - great news for sensitive skin!

Nourishing coconut oil and cocoa butter keeps skin soft while the lavender and bergamot oils leave you smelling sweet all day. This little jar goes a long, long way.

Just take a small amount of the balm and gently rub into underarms, so you can feel confident without worrying about harmful aluminium.

No palm oil. No cruelty. No artificial colours. No artificial fragrance.

Lid and jar recyclable.

Contains: Arrowroot Root Powder, Magnesium Hydroxide, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, Candelilla Wax, Bergamot Oil, Lavender Oil, Coumarin, Geraniol, Linalool, Limonene, Citral, Citranellol.

Jar dimensions: 5. 5cm x 5cm

60ml ℮