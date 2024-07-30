100% Natural Vegan Peppermint Candy Cane Christmas Soap Bar

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

A 100% natural soap bar made with sweet peppermint oil that makes a fun Christmas gift. This natural, vegan, plastic-free soap smells like Christmas Candy Canes - perfect for anyone who wants to bring a fresh, festive aroma to their bathroom around the holiday time. Wrapped in a fun, vibrant paper wrap, the packaging is completely plastic-free, and features attractive festive illustrations. Part of our Christmas collection of three holiday-themed soap bars. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries. Sodium cocoate, Sodium olivate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Mentha piperita (peppermint) oil contains limonene, Papaver somniferum (poppy) seed 95g Features: - solid soap bar - cinnamon gingerbread scent - vegan and cruelty-free - 100% natural - made in UK - paper packaging - completely plastic-free - festive illustration on packaging

