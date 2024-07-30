Marketplace.
image 1 of 100% Natural Vegan Peppermint Candy Cane Christmas Soap Bar
image 1 of 100% Natural Vegan Peppermint Candy Cane Christmas Soap Barimage 2 of 100% Natural Vegan Peppermint Candy Cane Christmas Soap Barimage 3 of 100% Natural Vegan Peppermint Candy Cane Christmas Soap Barimage 4 of 100% Natural Vegan Peppermint Candy Cane Christmas Soap Barimage 5 of 100% Natural Vegan Peppermint Candy Cane Christmas Soap Bar

100% Natural Vegan Peppermint Candy Cane Christmas Soap Bar

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Paper Plane Designs Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.95

£6.95/each

100% Natural Vegan Peppermint Candy Cane Christmas Soap Bar
A 100% natural soap bar made with sweet peppermint oil that makes a fun Christmas gift. This natural, vegan, plastic-free soap smells like Christmas Candy Canes - perfect for anyone who wants to bring a fresh, festive aroma to their bathroom around the holiday time. Wrapped in a fun, vibrant paper wrap, the packaging is completely plastic-free, and features attractive festive illustrations. Part of our Christmas collection of three holiday-themed soap bars. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries. Sodium cocoate, Sodium olivate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Mentha piperita (peppermint) oil contains limonene, Papaver somniferum (poppy) seed 95g Features: - solid soap bar - cinnamon gingerbread scent - vegan and cruelty-free - 100% natural - made in UK - paper packaging - completely plastic-free - festive illustration on packaging

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here