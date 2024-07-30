100% Natural Miracle Worker Vegan All-In-One Balm for Face, Hair and Body

A beautifully rich, 100% natural and completely vegan cleansing and moisturising balm for face, body and hair. Packed with nourishing cocoa butter and lashings of vitamin E and essential oils, the Miracle Worker balm provides deep hydration to tired skin and hair. Unlike many natural balms, Miracle Worker does not contain any beeswax. We firmly believe that beeswax belongs to the bees, and are proud not to use it, making this balm a truly vegan and cruelty-free alternative. The Miracle Worker balm is highly versatile. We adore using it as a cleanser, by applying a small amount to the face and massaging in a circular motion to lift grime and pollutants from the skin, before wiping away with a muslin cloth or flannel soaked in warm water. Breathe in the relaxing scent of lavender, eucalyptus and rosemary for deep relaxation in the evening. It can also be used as a body moisturiser by massaging a small amount into areas of dry skin, such as the hands, heels, elbows and knees. Finally, Miracle Worker can be used in very small amounts as a hair wax to tame unruly flyaways (a little goes a long way!) or as a conditioning treatment by lightly massaging the balm into wet ends, relaxing for 5 minutes and then rinsing with warm water. Your balm will arrive in a handy handbag-sized, plastic-free tin. The elegant label features holographic foil for an added touch of luxury - making the Miracle Worker a perfect gift. Contains: Sweet Almond Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Arrowroot Root Powder, Candelillia Wax, Lavender Oil, Rosemary Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Natural Vitamin E, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Benzyl Benzoate. Tin dimensions: 8cm x 3cm