100% Natural Vegan Christmas Soap Bar

A 100% natural soap bar made with cinnamon that makes a perfect Christmas gift. This natural, vegan, plastic-free soap smells like warm cinnamon gingerbread - perfect for anyone who wants to bring a festive aroma to their bathroom around the holiday time. Completely plastic-free packaging, the paper wrap features attractive festive illustrations. Part of our Christmas collection of three holiday-themed soap bars. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries. Sodium cocoate, Sodium olivate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Cedrus deodara (cedarwood) wood oil, Cinnamomum zeylanicum (cinnamon) leaf oil contains eugenol, benzyl benzoate, linalool, cinnamal, Cinnamomum zeylanicum (cinnamon) bark powder 95g Features: - solid soap bar - cinnamon gingerbread scent - vegan and cruelty-free - 100% natural - made in UK - paper packaging - completely plastic-free - festive illustrations

