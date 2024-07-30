The Outdoorsman Soap 100% Natural Vegan

A 100% natural soap bar for wild souls who find true happiness in nature. The rugged cedarwood and nutmeg bar is wrapped in plastic-free biodegradable paper - ideal for use on the trail, or at home.

A naturally antibacterial bar, with steam-distilled cedarwood oil for those wild at heart. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries. Check out our other items for more vegan, 100% natural soaps and shampoos. Bar 95g minimum - each bar is hand-cut, so there may be some slight differences.